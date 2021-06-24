Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Has Emerged As ‘Strong Frontrunner’ To Be Named Head Coach Of Mavericks
Jason Kidd, Lakers, Sixers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Author

Perhaps the most popular name to come up in NBA head coaching searches this offseason has been Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd.

The Hall of Fame point guard’s reputation took a bit of a hit after two failed head coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, although it appears he has done a nice job of repairing his image in his two years with the Lakers.

Kidd’s name has come up in almost every opening this offseason, with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard even endorsing him to be his next coach.

Shortly after though, Kidd took his name out of the Trail Blazers’ job and no one was quite sure why. It appears we now have a reason as Kidd received another endorsement on Thursday, this time from former Dallas Mavericks now Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle coached Kidd in Dallas and despite him not being on his staff the last couple years, he thinks Kidd is the perfect man for the job of coaching Luka Doncic and Dallas’ young core.

It appears that Mark Cuban and whoever the new Mavericks general manager is agree because according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kidd is a heavy favorite to land the job:

The relationships Kidd made during his time in Dallas appear to have paid dividends as Dirk Nowitzki and Cuban’s other advisors are also in favor of the hire, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

It is clear that Kidd’s stature around the league is still very high, and if he’s hired, he will have the challenging task of taking Doncic and a young team to the next level.

Kidd appreciative of what he learned from Vogel

Although Kidd’s first two head coaching gigs didn’t turn out as planned, perhaps the third time will be the charm in Dallas. He seems to be more prepared now as he recently spoke about how much he has appreciated learning under Frank Vogel the last two seasons.

Dallas has lost in the first round of the playoffs the last two seasons, so the pressure will certainly be on Kidd to take them further if he is the man pegged for the job.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel ‘Very Confident’ Lakers Nearing Expected Level Of Play

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have had a lot to figure out during the NBA restart, and it…
Rob Pelinka

Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Earns No Votes For NBA Executive Of The Year

NBA team basketball executives named Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones as the 2020-21 NBA Executive of the Year…
Jason Kidd, Lakers

Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Among Candidate To Replace Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the title last year, Frank Vogel and his coaching staff’s stock rose significantly…
Kobe Bryant Gives Lakers Fans One Last Unforgettable Performance

Lakers Nation News And Rumors Recap: Magic Johnson Returning To The Franchise

After stepping down from his honorary Vice President role last summer, Magic Johnson has rejoined the Lakers in an advisory role to President Jeanie Buss…