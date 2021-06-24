Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd In Running For Magic Head Coaching Job

With so many head coaching vacancies in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers assistant head coach Jason Kidd seems like he will finally get his shot to once again lead a team.

Kidd has spent the past two seasons on the Lakers sideline next to Frank Vogel and it appears he has rehabbed his image enough to where he is an attractive choice to teams. The former point guard has been linked to basically every opening from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, but nothing of substance has materialized quite yet.

The Orlando Magic are a team in a full-blown rebuild, trading away veterans during the 2020-21 NBA trade deadline and parting ways with former head coach Steve Clifford. In their efforts to turn around the franchise, they are reportedly looking at Kidd to steer the ship via Marc Stein’s of the New York Times’ weekly newsletter:

Orlando management is said to prefer hiring a candidate with previous head-coaching experience, even with a roster full of younger players who will need time to develop. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Jason Kidd and Kenny Atkinson, who coached the Nets before becoming an assistant with the Clippers, are two names that keep coming up.

Orlando was rumored to have requested an interview with Kidd and this most recent report all but confirms that they are indeed interested in potentially hiring him. The Magic have intriguing young pieces in Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac and also hold the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, giving whoever their new head coach is a chance to mold the team in their image.

The interest could also be coming from Magic general manager John Hammond, who was the general manager for the Milwaukee Bucks during Kidd’s time there. Although Kidd flamed out with the Bucks, his relationship with Hammond could potentially be the reason why he chooses the Magic if offered the job.

It is more likely than not at this point that Kidd departs the Lakers, forcing head coach Frank Vogel to find a replacement. Still, L.A. has been supportive of players and coaches getting their opportunities so hopefully Kidd gets his.

Vogel part of Lakers future

Even though Vogel is entering the final year of his contract with the Lakers, vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said that the head coach is viewed as a part of the franchise’s future.

“Listen, Frank’s done an outstanding job as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pelinka said. “To come into an organization and his first year to help us achieve the ultimate goal is really incredible and something that we are so grateful and appreciative of.

“And this year I think did everything to battle through some of the things that our team face that we couldn’t control and did the best he could in times of adversity to keep everybody together. Frank is a guy that we, Kurt and I and the front office, really enjoy working with that does a great job with our players and we see him as a strong part of our future, for sure.”

