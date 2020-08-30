Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Interested In 76ers Head Coaching Job

Jason Kidd originally interviewed for the head coaching role with the Los Angeles Lakers, but ultimately was hired as the lead assistant under Frank Vogel. From the moment he joined the staff, many believed it was only a matter of time until Kidd would take over the head role.

That obviously hasn’t been the case as Vogel led the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference and developed a positive rapport with LeBron James and the entire roster. Nevertheless, Kidd’s desire to eventually become a head coach again has never been a secret.

The NBA restart in Orlando and the first round of the playoffs has led to some very intriguing openings and Kidd rumors are already beginning to circulate.

The Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Brett Brown following their sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, and according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kidd is interested in the position:

Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd wants the job, according to multiple league sources. Other sources have said that Houston Rockets player development coach John Lucas is highly interested in a second go-round as the Sixers head coach.

Kidd desiring the 76ers job makes a lot of sense as the opening is one that is more attractive than most. The talent on the Sixers, namely All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, is something that any coach would love to have and gives Philly a great foundation to build around.

In this first season with the Lakers, Kidd has drawn great praise from both the other coaches as well as the players. He has five years of head coaching experience and made the playoffs in three of those seasons.

He has already interviewed for the New York Knicks job, and is reportedly a candidate for both the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets jobs as well. It would seem as if it’s only a matter of time before Kidd finds his own team to run.

Lakers getting assistance from outside bubble

While Kidd is among the assistant coaches in the bubble with Vogel and the team, Lionel Hollins was not afforded that same opportunity. He was flagged as a medical risk and therefore prohibited from entering the bubble.

Hollins has nonetheless remained involved remotely, with Vogel speaking highly of his contributions.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!