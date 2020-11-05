Lakers News: JaVale McGee Sold L.A. Mansion After NBA Finals

With free agency fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office will soon start putting together the 2020-21 roster, hoping the defending NBA champions will be able to make another title run next year.

Several players are expected to opt out of their contracts with L.A., allowing them to test their value in free agency. Among them is JaVale McGee, who started at the center position for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign.

And McGee might have just dropped a hint at where his future lies. According to Jack Flemming of the L.A. Times, the center sold his L.A. mansion he had bought from Latin music star Marc Anthony:

It’s been a great month for JaVale McGee. Just a few days after winning an NBA championship with the Lakers, the big man has sold his Encino home of five years for $2.49 million.

It remains to be seen whether the real estate transaction indicates that McGee could leave the Lakers, or whether it simply is a business-motivated decision that would reportedly bring him a $70,000 profit. The center averaged 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 68 regular-season games in the previous campaign.

Howard, who recorded 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds a game during the regular season, eventually took McGee’s spot among the Laker starters in the playoffs. He played a big role in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets and retained the place for the Miami Heat showdown in the NBA Finals.

Howard has reportedly received interest from the Golden State Warriors, among other teams.

Green hopes majority of 2019-20 Lakers roster will return

Although not a free agent, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Danny Green. He is entering the final year of his contract and is considered among the Lakers’ most likely players to be moved in the event of a trade because of salary purposes.

Green explained how he has learned to deal with trade rumors and voiced a hope the Lakers roster will remain intact as they look to defend their title.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!