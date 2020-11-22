Lakers Rumors: JaVale McGee Traded To Cavs, Clearing Way For Marc Gasol Signing

While the Los Angeles Lakers saw several players decline their option for the 2020-21 season, JaVale McGee went in the opposite direction and exercised his to remain under contract with the team.

The decision didn’t come as much of a surprise, and while it kept McGee with the Lakers, there was some speculation he could ultimately become a trade candidate. That possibility began to gain traction as the Lakers were being linked to Marc Gasol in free agency.

Although the Lakers conceivably could sign Gasol for the minimum, indications were they sought to free up money for salary cap implications. That entailed shopping McGee, with the New York Knicks reportedly among the teams the Lakers held trade talks with.

A resolution ultimately wound up being found with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are receiving McGee and a second-round draft pick as the Lakers will then sign Gasol, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Lakers are sending McGee and a future-second round pick to Cavaliers, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/oVWXtMphII — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

JaVale trade clears the way for the Lakers to have the available money to sign Marc Gasol, sources tell ESPN. Deal is still being worked out. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

The Lakers are receiving Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie, both of whom are on non-guaranteed contracts:

Cleveland is trading Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie to the Lakers in the Gasol deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2020

McGee has been a serviceable center since joining the Lakers and formed an effective tandem with Dwight Howard this past season. However, McGee saw his role diminish during the playoffs as L.A. turned to Howard and Markieff Morris.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!