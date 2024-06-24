Lakers Rumors: Jazz’s Collin Sexton Is Potential Trade Target

Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have ended their search with the hiring of JJ Redick as their next head coach, all of the focus turns to how Rob Pelinka and the front office will improve the roster. The franchise has some assets at their disposal this summer and a trade to bring in a big piece could be in order.

Backcourt help has been mentioned throughout the offseason so far with names such as Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray all being brought up as potential targets for the Lakers. But now another name has emerged as a target in Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton.

According to Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN, the Lakers are looking to bring in some veteran help with Sexton being a name the team is believed could target:

“The Lakers likely will explore the trade market to see what type of veterans they can add to give LeBron James, Anthony Davis and new coach J.J. Redick the best chance of competing this season, with NBA names such as Dejounte Murray and Collin Sexton being batted around by rival teams as possible targets.”

While Sexton isn’t at the level of a player like Mitchell or Murray, he is undoubtedly a starting-caliber point guard who has flown under the radar since being dealt to Utah two years ago. Furthermore, he would likely cost less for the Lakers to acquire than those other names, but is capable of producing close to that level.

Last season, Sexton averaged 18.7 points and 4.9 assists while knocking down 39.4% from 3-point range. The assists were a career-high for Sexton and he also brings a level of intensity and competitiveness any time he is on the court. Capable of playing on and off the ball, his fit does make sense on this Lakers roster.

The Lakers are looking to make that leap into championship contention in an extremely loaded Western Conference but are also looking beyond the present and want players who can grow with Anthony Davis in a post-LeBron James world. Someone like Sexton fits that bill and is an ideal target who could improve this team immediately.

Lakers could again pursue Dejounte Murray this offseason

Dejounte Murray is a player the Lakers pursued at the trade deadline last year but could not come to terms with the Atlanta Hawks on a deal. Now with the team looking to make improvements this summer, Murray is again popping back up as a potential trade target.

The Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer to improve the roster and Murray fits the type of player that JJ Redick covets as someone who is versatile on both ends of the court and a great defender. What the cost would be to bring in Murray is unclear, but the Lakers will be exploring all options this summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!