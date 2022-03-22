Lakers Rumors: Jazz’s Quin Snyder Listed As Potential Replacement For Frank Vogel

With the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 campaign basically a lost season, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the team is heading for another upheaval in the offseason.

One major move that feels inevitable is parting ways with head coach Frank Vogel, who has been an easy scapegoat for how the year has gone. Vogel was given a sub-par defensive roster to work with, but his in-game adjustments and rotation choices have been questionable at best and the two sides would benefit from a separation.

If the Lakers do end up firing Vogel, there would be several viable options out on the market. But one name that has come up in the rumor mill is current Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, via NBA insider Marc Stein:

As covered in my previous This Week In Basketball column, Snyder has been increasingly mentioned as a potential target for San Antonio to succeed Gregg Popovich. I’ve likewise heard Snyder’s name posed as a probable Los Angeles Lakers candidate should the Lakers and Frank Vogel part ways after what has been a nightmare season in Hollywood. Snyder has ties to both teams after a three-season stint as San Antonio’s G League coach in Austin and one season as a Lakers assistant under Mike Brown.

Snyder would fit the hiring mold the Lakers have become known for as the organization typically only hires people that have been with the organization previously. Aside from his ties, Snyder’s success leading the Jazz also makes him appealing and would definitely consider a long look should he become available.

At this moment in time, there have been no reports suggesting Utah would let Snyder go though there is palpable pressure for them to win considering their recent lack of playoff success. With Vogel’s dismissal on the horizon, Snyder is a name worth monitoring in the coming months.

Frank Vogel points out offensive woes as reason for poor first quarters

One issue with the Lakers all season has been their inability to start games off on the right foot. Too often, Los Angeles struggles to make shots early which seems to set the tone for the rest of the game.

Vogel explained that their offensive woes in the first quarter have really set them back and that is an area that needs to be addressed if they hope to win more games down the stretch.

