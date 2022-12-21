Lakers Rumors: Jeanie Buss Engaged To Comedian Jay Mohr

Jeanie Buss’ tenure as the controlling owner of the Los Angeles Lakers has been nothing short of a rollercoaster.

It began famously with the legal battle between her siblings. Two years later, President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson resigned in shocking fashion before a Lakers game. The aftermath was arguably more memorable than the moment. Magic accused General Manager Rob Pelinka of back-stabbing and whispering behind his back.

Coming off the sixth straight season with no playoffs, the pressure was on for the Lakers to return to contention. A little more than a year after the organization seemed to be the laughingstock of the league, Buss and the Lakers were back on top after a title in the Orlando Bubble.

Buss added a ring then and it seems another came recently too, according to TMZ:

Jeanie Buss just added another ring to her collection — the Los Angeles Lakers owner is engaged to Jay Mohr!! TMZ Sports has confirmed … the couple of several years recently took their relationship to the next level after the comedian got on one knee and proposed. We’re told Buss and Mohr — who bonded over sports and comedy — are ecstatic about how their love has developed over time … and they’re excited to spend the rest of their lives together.

The two started dating in 2017, often attending Laker games together. They were first seen in a photo together at the airport the year they started dating. Mohr shared a photo of them dressed up for Halloween this month.

Buss began dating Mohr soon after her engagement with former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson ended. For nearly 20 years, Buss and Jackson famously were in a relationship. They met in 1999, got engaged in 2012 then called off that engagement in Dec. 2016. Buss tweeted at the time that it was difficult to give her undivided attention to both the Lakers and Jackson.

Buss and Mohr have not shared any official news on their social media about the engagement or any pictures of the event. However, that surely will change soon now that the news is public.

LeBron insists on media asking Rob Pelinka about any potential trades

Nearing the New Year, the Lakers are still struggling to build any positive momentum. And with Anthony Davis sidelined for an indefinite period, L.A. can really spiral out of control.

His absence could make the Lakers more reluctant to trade their first-round picks. However, LeBron isn’t interested in talking about that possibility.

“Not a question for me,” LeBron said when asked following the Lakers’ win over the Washington Wizards. “I have no idea. I’m playing, I show up. Prepare, work, go to work. Get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I’m not in the front office. We’ll see, but I’m focused on the game, and that’s trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor.”

