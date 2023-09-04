Lakers Rumors: Jeanie Buss Gets Married To Comedian Jay Mohr In Malibu

Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss has always been out front and open when it comes to talking about the team that she owns. She has publicly backed up her coach and general manager on the moves they make while also praising the current and former players whenever the opportunity presents itself. But when it comes to her private life, Buss has kept it exactly that, private.

While her relationship with comedian Jay Mohr is no secret, their life is rarely put out on display and the pair operate privately for the most part. The two were engaged late last year, but they took the next step this past weekend and only a select few were in attendance.

According to TMZ Sports, the Lakers owner married Mohr in a very small, private ceremony in Malibu with just a few close friends and family members in attendance:

Jeanie Buss is usually rocking power suits in business meetings, but over the weekend — she was decked out in all white on the beach … this after getting married, TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the Lakers owner got hitched to comedian Jay Mohr Sunday during a small, intimate ceremony in Malibu — where about 20 close friends and family members in attendance … and the bride and groom looking happy as can be.

Being married to the person that you love is truly a joyous celebration and a moment that Buss will never forget. The pair doing so with just a handful of friends and family together made it something special and is a testament to how they operate. There was no massive, extravagant ceremony, just a show of love with the people closest to them.

As Lakers owner, the timing of this is ideal as well as this is the slowest time of year for the NBA as a whole. The roster is basically set and it’s simply a matter of training camp coming around in the next few weeks at which point the Lakers will become a huge priority once again for Jeanie Buss.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss watches ‘Winning Time’ because she misses her father

Buss doesn’t have a lot of off time, but when she does one of the shows she watches is HBO’s hit drama series ‘Winning Time’ based on the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s. Considering how some don’t care for how they’re depicted in the show, the fact that she watches may come as a surprise, but she has her reasons.

Chief among them is the portrayal of her father, Dr. Jerry Buss, by John C. Reilly. Buss says that the attention to detail the show paid to portraying Dr. Buss, including going to his old tailor to get the same suits he wore during those times really adds to the experience. The Lakers owner admitted she misses her father and watching that show takes her back to some nice times.

