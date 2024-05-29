Lakers Rumors: JJ Redick Already Calling Potential Assistant Coach Candidates

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to officially announce who will be their next head coach, but all signs look to be pointing towards JJ Redick being the selection. Despite having no prior experience, Redick seems to have impressed the Lakers brass enough and it feels as if it is only a matter of time before an announcement is made.

With a first-time head coach, the coaching staff becomes even more important as there are certain things you just simply haven’t dealt with. Regardless of how intelligent Redick is, there is a lot to learn and experience and having an experienced staff can help to navigate so many things throughout the season.

And he is apparently already working towards assembling his staff as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and revealed that Redick is calling assistant coach candidates to see who would and wouldn’t be available to join his staff:

"I will be very surprised if their next Head Coach is anybody but JJ Redick. Everything that I'm hearing is JJ Redick. From what I know he's doing some background, calling some assistant coaching candidates who might be able to join his staff." –@ChrisBHaynes on #Lakers next HC pic.twitter.com/XipwSlN6wo — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 29, 2024

There have already been rumors about who could potentially join Redick’s staff with fellow head coach candidates James Borrego and Sam Cassell mentioned as well as former Lakers player and current Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley. Someone like Borrego who has prior head coaching experience would be an ideal addition, though the Lakers are also scheduled to bring him in for an in-person interview for the head job.

Things can always change and nothing is set in stone obviously, but it sounds as if the Lakers have already made their decision and now Redick is hard at work putting together the right staff for this job. And once this head coach decision is made, the franchise can move forward with the rest of what will be an extremely important offseason.

Carmelo Anthony believes JJ Redick can work as Lakers coach

JJ Redick coaching one of the greatest and most intelligent players in NBA history in LeBron James in his first ever head coaching job would not an easy task if he were to be hired. But one person who believes he is capable is one of LeBron’s closest friends, Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony spoke about this on a recent episode of his podcast, noting that Redick’s time away from the NBA has allowed him to learn things and gather information while adding that he has the mind for the game that LeBron will respect.

