JJ Redick Hears Lakers Are ‘Close’ To Trading Russell Westbrook To Jazz

The NBA trade deadline is almost here and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to be one of the most talked about teams in the league. A potential Russell Westbrook trade has been talked about since before the season and recently a deal that would send him to the Utah Jazz has seemed to surface as a very possible outcome.

Such a deal would reportedly involve Jazz veteran point guard Mike Conley, two-way wing Malik Beasley and defensive forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but it is also unclear what draft capital the Lakers would be sending away in such a trade. While nothing is for certain, one former NBA player is hearing that it is close to being a done deal.

On the latest episode of The Old Man and The Three Podcast, former NBA player JJ Redick revealed that he has heard that a potential deal sending Westbrook to the Jazz is close to being done:

“I’m not breaking news here, but by the time we release this episode it could be done and that’s the Russ to the Jazz for Conley. I’ve heard that that is getting close to being done.”

The deal makes sense for both sides. The Lakers would be getting multiple rotation pieces back, which would help improve their depth and fill some holes on the roster while the Jazz would be receiving a massive expiring contract and some sort of draft compensation that they are always looking to add.

Of course the biggest question remains just how much draft capital the Lakers would be willing to send out in such a deal. Rob Pelinka has made it clear that he would only send out both the 2027 and 2029 picks in a deal that made the Lakers a legit contender. While this deal would almost certainly improve the team, it would be hard to argue that the Lakers would suddenly become one of the best teams in the West.

Nonetheless, the clock is ticking and whether it is this trade, or something else entirely, the front office seems likely to make a move before the deadline passes.

Darvin Ham & Russell Westbrook got into ‘heated exchange’ at halftime vs. Thunder

If Tuesday night was Westbrook’s final game in a Lakers uniform, there were apparently some fireworks in the locker room between the point guard and head coach Darvin Ham. Recent reports suggest that Ham was unhappy with how Westbrook lingered on the court after being subbed out in the second quarter.

Voices were reportedly raised between the two in the locker room, but things were quickly calmed down and the two were fine afterward.

