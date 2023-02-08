Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook & Darvin Ham Got Into ‘Heated Verbal Exchange’ At Halftime Against Thunder
Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, Los Angeles Lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

The night belonged to LeBron James as he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but that was the only the thing the Los Angeles Lakers could celebrate as they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

While everyone appropriately celebrated James and his historic accomplishment, it was jarring to see the Lakers look so flat against a Thunder team that was on the end of a back-to-back set. To make the situation worse, it was a pivotal game for Los Angeles as they fall even farther behind in the Western Conference standings.

The defense was almost non-existent the entire game, leaving the Lakers to try and overcome another deficit as they went into the locker rooms at halftime. During the break, it seems tensions rose as Darvin Ham and Russell Westbrook reportedly got verbally into it, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Fights between coaches and players happen all the time in sports, and this particular incident is no different. With L.A. trailing, there is going to be some natural frustration on both parties and it sounds like the two were able to reconcile when the game was over.

However, the timing of this report is interesting considering the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday. Westbrook has been embroiled in numerous trade rumors this season as the Lakers look to improve the roster, and this leak feels like someone within the organization trying to apply pressure to get a deal done.

Whatever the case may be, the purple and gold are running out of time to right the ship if they want to get to the playoffs. It’ll be interesting to see if Westbrook is a Laker after the deadline.

Russell Westbrook not paying attention to trade rumors

For all his on-court flaws, the one thing Westbrook has been is mature as his name continues to swirl in the rumor mill. Although it would be easy for him to go rogue, Westbrook said he is focused on remaining ready and professional despite all the outside noise.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers Rumors: Dario Saric Only Wants To Be Drafted By Lakers Or Celtics

[new_royalslider id=”290″] Another international draft prospect is causing a bit of a…

NBA Rumors: Paul George Doesn’t Know If He Wants Lance Stephenson Back

[new_royalslider id=”156″] For the third season in a row, the Indiana Pacers…
D’angelo Russell On Career Night: ‘i Don’t Play For Records Or Statistics’

Lakers Rumors: Teammates Have ‘Trust’ Issues With D’Angelo Russell

With eight games remaining in the 2015-16 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are at the bottom of the Western Conference and headed to the draft lottery for the third consecutive season…

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Talen Horton-Tucker Will Be’ Fine’ Despite His Shooting Struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker is yet to find offensive consistency in his third NBA season…