Lakers Rumors: Jordan Goodwin Signed To Exhibit 10 Contract

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers as the only roster moves they have made are bringing in draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James to replace free agents Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie.

With the rest of the Western Conference improving, the Lakers risk falling out of playoff contention if they don’t find a way to make improvements between now and the trade deadline in February.

Until significant moves are made though, the Lakers have been focused on filling out their training camp roster, adding Quincy Olivari and Kylor Kelley on Exhibit 10 contracts. While Exhibit 10 players are unlikely to make the roster, they will have the ability to stay in the organization and play for the South Bay Lakers in the G League after camp.

It appears the Lakers have signed another Exhibit 10 player in guard Jordan Goodwin, via NBA insider Chris Haynes:

Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin has agree to a camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Goodwin is a 25-year-old point guard that went undrafted in 2021 out of Saint Louis. He has spent time with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies and in 57 total games last season, Goodwin averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 18.5 minutes.

Shooting isn’t a strong suit of Goodwin’s so he definitely faces an uphill battle to catch on with the Lakers are elsewhere in the NBA. Point-of-attack defense is his calling card though, and that is arguably the Lakers’ biggest current weakness.

Jeanie Buss on Lakers’ hiring of JJ Redick

Speaking for the first time this offseason, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss discussed the team’s hiring of head coach JJ Redick and why he’s the right man for the job.

“We wanted to kind of think a different way. Really, he’s got a vision. I’m not comfortable talking about the basketball stuff, but we were looking for a candidate that would bring something different. And really invest in developing young players. JJ is the right person for us. Again, I just want to work to really speak for itself. So I don’t want to hype it and say it’s gonna be a home run. We have to give him time to establish what he wants to establish. I’m really impressed with his staff. Right now, it’s not mandatory for the players to come in and practice but players are coming in and working out. The coaching staff with Nate McMillan and Scotty Brooks, there’s a lot of experience that will be there for him to make that adjustment to being a head coach. Certainly a 12-year career in the league, he’s got a lot of experience. He knows what this league is about and I think he’ll be a great leader.”

