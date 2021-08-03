Lakers Rumors: Kendrick Nunn Agrees To Two-Year With L.A.
Kendrick Nunn, Lakers, Heat
Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) dribbles while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the second quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers continued making moves on the second day of NBA free agency with the storied franchise adding Kendrick Nunn into the mix.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers agreed to a two-year deal with the former Miami Heat guard.

Nunn played the last two seasons with the Heat in which he put up some solid numbers while playing alongside Jimmy Butler and company. He averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc during his stint in Miami.

The 26-year-old didn’t have a traditional path to eventually signing a deal like this in the NBA. Nunn had to work his way up the ranks after going undrafted in 2018. He spent time with the Santa Cruz Warriors and made enough of an impression on the Heat’s brass to get a contract.

Nunn was ultimately named to the All-Rookie First Team and convinced those that doubted him that he belongs in his league. He finished second in the voting for NBA Rookie of the Year behind Ja Morant and ahead of Zion Williamson.

Although he’ll be one of few players under 30 on this veteran Lakers team, he’s a solid addition to the backcourt and could see a lot of playing time behind Russell Westbrook during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Lakers ink Talen Horton-Tucker to a three-year deal 

The Lakers continue to invest in the future of Talen Horton-Tucker, with the promising young guard agreeing to a three-year contract with the team on Tuesday.

Horton-Tucker will see an increased role in Los Angeles, with the team clearly confident in his ability to make this squad better moving forward.

 

