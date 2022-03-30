Lakers Rumors: Kendrick Nunn Will Miss Out Remainder Of 2021-22 Season

Kendrick Nunn will want to erase the 2021-22 campaign from his memory, failing to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut even as the regular season is about to end.

Nunn suffered a bone bruise in his knee in the preseason. The guard was expected to spend three weeks on the sidelines but then suffered several setbacks in rehab, which kept pushing back his comeback.

It turns out Nunn might not be able to help the Lakers fight for one of the Play-In Tournament spots at all, as TNT and Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reports the 26-year-old is likely to sit out the remainder of the season:

“Kendrick Nunn, who hasn’t played a game all season due to a bone bruise in his knee, has an MRI scheduled later this week but sources relay he’s expected to sit out the remainder of the season to continue rehabbing.”

Nunn has a $5.25 million player option for the next season. Considering he will have not played a single minute of competitive basketball in over a year by the time free agency opens, the guard might be more inclined to opt-in and stay with L.A. for another year.

Anthony Davis could return this week; LeBron James likely to miss Lakers’ clash with Jazz

LeBron James is likely to sit out the Thursday game with the Utah Jazz due to ankle soreness. James rolled his ankle in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and watched the matchup with the Dallas Mavericks from the sidelines two days later.

In good news for the Lakers, Anthony Davis could make his comeback this week after missing nearly 20 games with a foot injury. Davis’ return would come at just the right time for the Purple and Gold, as they are facing prospects of missing out on the Play-In Tournament having fallen out of the top-10 in the Western Conference.

