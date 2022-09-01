Lakers Rumors: Kendrick Nunn’s Practice Ramp-Up Has Been ‘Slower Than Anticipated’

Kendrick Nunn could turn out to be one of the most significant roster reinforcements for the Los Angeles Lakers when he returns to the court in 2022-23.

Nunn missed the entirety of last season with a bone bruise in his knee even though he was initially expected to miss just three weeks due to the injury. A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old said he felt healthy and told Lakers fans they could expect consistency from him in the upcoming camping.

However, reports in early August said that, at the time, Nunn hadn’t participated in five-on-five play yet, suggesting the former Miami Heat combo guard is yet to fully recover from his injury. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that Nunn’s practice ramp-up continues to be slower than anticipated:

He’s been around the facility shooting and working out. It’s been a slower than anticipated ramp-up. They’ve got Pat, so he’s the best addition of the offseason, but there’s a chance Nunn is the best free agent addition they make getting him back. He’s a guy they spent the taxpayer mid-level exception on last season. He was pretty solid during his first couple of years in Miami as a combo guard. He’s someone who could develop into the sixth man for this team.

Nunn averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in two seasons with the Heat, shooting 45.8% from the field and 36.4% from downtown. The Lakers truly lacked his two-way input in 2021-22, failing to find a healthy balance between offense and defense throughout the campaign.

Although L.A. added defense and athleticism to the roster this offseason, it still lacks shooting in the current shape — making Nunn’s full recovery all the more important.

Nunn mocked for hinting at Drew League appearance

Right after the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League ended, Nunn hinted at a possible Drew League appearance, exposing himself to mockery from Twitter users.

The Lakers guard’s post received plenty of replies, pointing out he hadn’t played competitive basketball in over a year. Nunn then responded by saying that he “heard the noise” and told his critics to “just keep that same energy” when he makes his return.

