Lakers Rumors: Kent Bazemore Agrees To Deal With Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of signings last offseason to fill the roster with veterans who had playoff and championship experience. One of the first players brought in was wing Kent Bazemore, a solid 3-and-D player who is also beloved as a teammate for his positivity and overall energy.

Bazemore didn’t quite make the on-court impact many had hoped and ultimately found himself outside of the rotation for much of the season, but continued to be a positive influence on the roster. With his contract finished, Bazemore was free to sign with any team as a free agent.

The veteran is officially on his way out as Bazemore agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent forward Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 7, 2022

Entering his 11th NBA season, Bazemore still has a lot to provide to a team. As a perimeter defender he is capable of guarding multiple positions, but the most important aspect to his success will be how well he is shooting the deep ball. Last season Bazemore shot a respectable 36.3% from three-point range and keeping that up while continuing with his energy and defense will keep him with a job.

One thing that can not be questioned is that Bazemore will give his absolute all to wherever he is playing and now that honor goes to the Kings. He returns to Sacramento for a second time after playing the second half of the 2019-20 season with them hoping to bring some leadership to a young locker room.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!