Lakers Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Unharmed After Being Robbed At Gunpoint At L.A. Home

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was supposed to be enjoying his offseason, the first real time off he’s had since last year’s midseason hiatus. After a long and difficult season that saw multiple Lakers players — including himself — get injured and miss time in the postseason, resting and relaxing was going to be a much-needed thing.

Instead, Caldwell-Pope has to deal with the aftermath of a robbery that took place at his L.A. home earlier this month. According to a report from TMZ, Caldwell-Pope was hanging out with some friends on his driveway at 4:00 a.m. PT on June 17 when they were robbed at gunpoint by three people.

The robbers reportedly asked Caldwell-Pope and his friends to hand over all kinds of expensive accessories and other things that were on them at the time. In total, it’s estimated that $150,000 worth of items were taken. Luckily, no one was injured, a massive silver lining for Caldwell-Pope, his friends, and his family.

The LAPD is reportedly investigating the situation as well, but there have been no confirmed conclusions in any way.

This was likely a terrifying incident for Caldwell-Pope and the friends he was with that night. Getting robbed by itself is horrible, but for them to have guns drawn certainly added to what must have been a truly scary incident.

On top of all of that, the incident occurred in Caldwell-Pope’s driveway. This could potentially put his family at risk if the thieves decide to return. Hopefully, their family can figure out a way to change their circumstances and keep themselves safe.

Caruso arrested for possession of marijuana

During the offseason, players are normally in the news for free agency, trade rumors and other relatively innocent things. However, the Lakers have been in the news for much different reasons.

Caldwell-Pope’s home robbery was a big story, and so was Alex Caruso being arrested at an airport in Texas.

While trying to fly out of College Station, Texas, Caruso was arrested when TSA agents found a small grinder filled with marijuana. Given that marijuana has not yet been legalized in Texas, Caruso was subsequently arrested. He was released later that day and was forced to pay a fine.

