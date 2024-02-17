Lakers Rumors: Knicks Have Not Discussed Pursuing LeBron James In Free Agency

The New York Knicks have been one of the most fun and exciting teams to watch during the 2023-24 season as the roster is full of tough-minded and gritty players.

Led by Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, who were named 2024 All-Stars, the Knicks pose a serious threat in the Eastern Conference. New York indicated it was all-in on a title when they swung trades for OG Anunoby and Bojan Bogdanovic, two players that every contender was looking at before the trade deadline.

The Knicks are turning into a free agent destination again and were recently at the center of rumors regarding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. New York and Los Angeles squared off against each other recently, and James made some comments that left open the possibility he would leave for the Big Apple in free agency.

However, the Knicks reportedly haven’t discussed the possibility of adding James, via Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Despite all the focus on James’ recent trip to New York, where he sent all sorts of pro-Knicks signals that sparked speculation about that Broadway-worthy possibility, a league source indicated the Knicks’ brass has not discussed the prospect of adding James. Not only does the team lack the requisite salary cap space necessary to make room for James this summer, but the idea of the Knicks making moves to free up that sort of money would be seen internally as a serious setback to their long-term plan. While that could always change, it’s telling that the Knicks didn’t respond to James’ myriad messages by heading straight for the proverbial war room to figure out a plan to bring him to the Big Apple.

James has been open about how much he loves playing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and his personality would mesh well in the NBA’s largest market. While the two sides would generate plenty of buzz and intrigue, it appears that New York is content with their current team and won’t chase after James unless he forces the issue.

Austin Reaves enjoyed first game against Knicks at Madison Square Garden

Like James, Austin Reaves has a knack for stepping up when the lights are bright and he was key in the team’s impressive road win against the Knicks. Surprisingly enough, it was Reaves’ first time playing at Madison Square Garden and he acknowledged how much he enjoyed playing at the iconic arena.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!