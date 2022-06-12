Lakers Rumors: Knicks Having ‘Internal Discussions’ About Signing Carmelo Anthony

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony might be back to Broadway.

After a solid season with the Purple and Gold, Anthony hasn’t made a commitment with the Lakers. It was reported he felt a level of comfort playing in Los Angeles. However, nothing has been set in stone regarding his return to the Lakers.

A good friend with LeBron James and a floor spacer, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to resign Melo. He began the season shooting over 40% from three in the first six weeks before cooling off. He also provided a positive influence on the team during times when negativity might have left a stench in the locker room.

But, Anthony’s former stomping ground might be looking for its former King. The New York Knicks front office is reportedly discussing the possibility of bringing Anthony back, according to NBC Sports:

The Knicks are having internal discussions about making Carmelo an offer, according to the New York Post. Anthony returning to Madison Square Garden, where he was a legend and seven-time All-Star, has sentimental appeal. And the past couple of seasons he’s accepted he’s a bench role player at this point in his career, and he’s been solid in that role.

Re-signing Anthony would be an enticing option for an organization needing some shooting and juice.

Anthony, of course, spent five memorable years with the Knicks, bringing them back to basketball relevancy. He averaged nearly 25 points plus seven rebounds in five seasons, including a career-high 28 points per game in the 2012-13 season.

Since leaving in 2017, Melo has endured a humbling decline. He was out of the league for most of the 2018-2019 season before landing with the Portland Trail Blazers in November 2019. Anthony has established himself as a vital role player since, shooting 37.5% from three last season with the Lakers.

He finished the year with the lowest point total per game (13.3) of his career in 26 minutes per game.

Anthony offers support for Brittney Griner

With WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detainment reaching 105 days in Russia, Anthony took to Twitter to offer his support. The 10-time All-Star called Griner’s detainment wrongful and said Griner needs to come home.

The video has grossed over 160,000 views on Twitter. Anthony also included the WeAreBG.org petition in the caption with the hashtag #WeAreBG.