Lakers Rumors: Knicks Requested And Received Permission To Interview Jason Kidd For Head Coaching Vacancy

When the Los Angeles Lakers were in search of a new head coach last summer, Jason Kidd was a big topic of conversation.

While the Lakers ultimately did not bring the former NBA All-Star and Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks head coach in as Luke Walton’s replacement, instead going with the more experienced Frank Vogel, they did bring Kidd is as an assistant.

The Lakers’ coaching staff as a whole has been a huge bright spot throughout the 2019-20 season and is a big reason why the organization has the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.

It appears other organizations are taking notice of the job Kidd has done this season as Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the New York Knicks requested and received permission from the Lakers to interview him for their head coaching vacancy:

Kidd may be one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates as he has also been listed as one of the options the Nets are considering, which would be a reunion and give him the opportunity to coach a talented team led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If Kidd takes one of these head coaching jobs then Vogel will need to find a replacement for his staff. Kidd would likely remain with the Lakers for the remainder of the season though when they head to Orlando next month in pursuit of the organization’s 17th championship.

As one of the best point guards of all time, there is no denying Kidd’s basketball IQ and feel for the game. He also has a close relationship with LeBron James, which has led to success with the Lakers this season.

His first two head coaching gigs didn’t exactly go well though, so it will be interesting to see if another team gives him the opportunity to turn his coaching career around or if he ultimately ends up back on the Lakers’ bench next season. It was recently reported that he has a desire to be a head coach again so he likely would take one of the two New York jobs if they are offered to him.