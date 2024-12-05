Lakers Rumors: Kobe Bryant Thought He Would Be Amnestied & Sign With Knicks

There was a time back in the mid-2010s when the amnesty rule was in full effect throughout the NBA. Each team was allowed to release one player and while the player would still be owed that money, it wouldn’t count against a team’s salary cap. As it turns out, Kobe Bryant was apparently worried the Los Angeles Lakers would use it on him.

Back in 2011, the idea of the Lakers cutting Kobe was preposterous, but once the Lakers were no longer in contention, and he had torn his Achilles, the idea didn’t seem so far-fetched. In fact, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban even spoke about that being something the Lakers should consider, and of course Kobe responded in the best way he knew how.

But the idea of being amnestied by the Lakers was apparently something that Bryant not only thought about, but felt would happen. Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on the 7pm In Brooklyn Podcast with Carmelo Anthony and said Kobe thought it would happen and planned on signing with the New York Knicks after:

Bryant joining forces with Carmelo Anthony whom he was always a big fan of, and getting to play in Madison Square Garden is definitely something he would have done. But as Wojnarowski said, Kobe never really wanted to play for any team other than the Lakers and that is ultimately what beared out.

The Lakers pride themselves on taking care of their superstars so even though it would have made financial sense to potentially let him go, there was never any chance they would actually get rid of Bryant. This mindset still remains with the franchise to this day as they continue to take care of LeBron James in his 22nd NBA season and will likely do so until the day he retires.

Kobe is a franchise icon and legend and the Lakers never would have let him go unless he really wanted to. Unfortunately for Knicks fans, they can only dream about what could have been if things had gone differently.

