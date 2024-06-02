Lakers Rumors: Kyle Lowry Could Be Likely Free Agent Target For L.A.

This summer is crucial for Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, as he has limited time with this LeBron James and Anthony Davis duo. With a weak free agent class, Pelinka needs to make veteran minimum signings, and Kyle Lowry could be a potential target.

Since taking over as general manager, Pelinka has notably targeted veteran guards and circled back to players he targeted in the past. During the 2020-21 season, L.A. nearly traded for Lowry at the trade deadline but ultimately did not complete the deal.

Now 38-years old, Lowry is a free agent and coming off a stint with the Philadelphia 76ers after being bought out from the Charlotte Hornets. With free agency less than a month away, the Lakers could be a team interested in Lowry’s services via Max Dible of Heavy:

“He’s probably better suited for a bench role, but Lowry is one of the great older veterans in the league. The Sixers may bring him back, either on a minimum contract or with part of their RMLE,” Pincus wrote. “While that seems like the most likely outcome, he’ll probably have minimum offers from the [Los Angeles] Clippers, Lakers and [Phoenix] Suns.”

Given how the roster is constructed right now, bringing in Lowry would not make much sense as D’Angelo Russell could return, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent and James are ball handlers or occupy the guard position. But it would make more sense should L.A. lose one or more of those players outside of James.

Despite nearing the end of his career, Lowry showed during his time in Philadelphia that he is capable of knocking down 3s and playing respectable perimeter defense. He could be someone who could play 15-20 minutes a night and possibly become a part of the playoff rotation should he sign with the Lakers.

Kyle Lowry is ‘name to watch’ if bought out

Dating back to the trade deadline, Lowry was traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets, which resulted in him being bought out. With Gabe Vincent missing extended time with a knee injury, L.A. was in the market for a point guard to fill that void.

After deciding not to make a trade, Pelinka shifted his focus to the buyout market, and Lowry was linked as a ‘name to watch.’ However, things did not align, and the Lakers decided to sign Spencer Dinwiddie instead. Perhaps, L.A. could circle back once again and come to an agreement with the veteran guard.