Lakers Rumors: Kyle Lowry Is ‘Name To Watch’ If Bought Out

With less than two weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers front office is currently mulling over a number of different options to improve the team.

Whether it’s a big move involving multiple players and their 2029 first-round pick to reshape the future of the franchise, or a small move to improve around the edges, it’s become clear as the Lakers sit at 23-23 that something must be done in order to get back into championship contention.

One other option for the Lakers will be the buyout market, as they have kept an open roster spot all season in case someone becomes available.

With the recent trade involved the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets swapping Kyle Lowry for Terry Rozier, the former may be bought out in the final year of his contract.

Lowry has long been a player of interest for the Lakers going back to when he was with the Toronto Raptors, and now the team appears to have interest again if he’s bought out by the Hornets, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

According to team and league sources, Kyle Lowry, who could be available if he’s bought out by Charlotte after being traded there from Miami this week, is one name to watch for the Lakers.

Lowry is in the final year of a three-year, $85 million contract and considering the Hornets are rebuilding, he is not expected to report to the team between now and the trade deadline. If they cannot find a trade for him then there likely would be a buyout, allowing to sign with any team other than the L.A. Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks or Denver Nuggets.

Those teams cannot sign him due to new CBA restrictions that don’t allow teams above the first and second tax aprons to sign buyout players that were making above the mid-level exception.

The Lakers are eligible to sign Lowry if bought out though, so it’s not surprising to see them express interest in the 37-year-old once again.

While Lowry is not the player he once was, he can potentially bring the Lakers a backup point guard with veteran leadership and big-game experience.

Lowry is having his worst season since early in his career at just 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, but is still shooting 38.5% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.

If the Lakers are not able to upgrade their backcourt before the trade deadline, then perhaps Lowry is someone they circle back to if he’s bought out.

Lakers looking for speed and athleticism in backcourt

According to recent reports, the Lakers are looking to add speed and athleticism to their backcourt, which is something they’ve been lacking this season.

At this stage of his career, Lowry would not provide that, but perhaps they see other areas that he would be able to improve the team if added.

