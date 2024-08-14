Lakers Rumors: Kylor Kelley Signed To Exhibit 10 Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to add a center this offseason that could provide a steady interior presence, something that has been viewed as an increasing necessity next to Anthony Davis. They still have Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes, but are still looking for answers elsewhere, even from G League players like Kylor Kelley.

Kelley, 26, went undrafted in 2020 after spending two seasons at Oregon State. He has spent the last four years bouncing between G League locations. His first destination was with the San Antonio Spurs — the Austin Spurs — after signing an Exhibit 10 deal as an undrafted free agent. He then spent a season with Raptors 905 and was with the Maine Celtics last season.

Now, he is heading West, as the Lakers are reportedly signing him to an Exhibit 10 deal to join training camp, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

The Lakers have signed center Kylor Kelley to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources told @TheAthletic. Kelley played in the G League on the Maine Celtics last season. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 14, 2024

Exhibit 10 players rarely find their way onto the active roster that season, but the Lakers are doing an intriguing thing by bringing him into the organization. Kelley averaged 2.9 blocks per game for the Maine Celtics last season, and he was the primary reason the team led the entire G League in blocks per game.

Kelley also averaged 8.4 points per game on 68.6% from the field. He has a prototypical center skillset and is not a floor spacer by any means. He largely lives in the paint on both ends of the floor, but the Lakers might be in search of someone who fits that bill.

It remains to be seen if he has the skills necessary to outduel Wood or Hayes in training camp and take a roster spot, but the Lakers are happy to take a chance on the traditional big in the hopes he can be a decent organizational depth piece at the G League level.

Lakers signing Quincy Olivari to Exhibit 10

The Lakers are clearly putting an emphasis on player development moving forward under new head coach JJ Redick due to the parameters of the new CBA.

The Lakers have found some diamonds in the rough before, with Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves being prime examples. It appears they are hoping that Quincy Olivari will be next in line as L.A. is signing the undrafted free agent to an Exhibit 10 contract.

