Lakers News: Kyrie Irving’s Agent Denies Reports He ‘Hates’ Nets’ Sean Marks & Steve Nash
The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason moves still hinge on the chaos within the Brooklyn Nets organization and whether or not it will lead to Kyrie Irving’s exit this summer.

Reports have been linking Irving with the Lakers ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets on the eve of the start of free agency. The rumors got quieter after the Las Vegas Summer League ended in mid-July, only to pick up again when Durant reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai to pick between him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

A recent report from the New York Post claimed Irving shared Durant’s dislike of Marks and Nash, going as far as to say Brooklyn’s playmaker “hates these guys.” But the Post’s Josh Kosman and Brian Lewis now quote Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetallia Riley Irving, who rejected the notion that the 30-year-old detests Brooklyn’s executive and coach:

“I am not sure where this narrative is coming from but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean. That’s not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He’s about peace, love, and acceptance,” his agent and stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving told The Post.

Kosman and Lewis add Irving’s agent declined to comment on whether the guard agrees with Durant that Marks and Nash should be fired.

While the Lakers’ pursuit of Irving seems to continue, the franchise reportedly has backup plans prepared in case they won’t be able to acquire the Nets star after all. L.A. is believed to have “options beyond the ones that have been reported” — including a potential deal with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield and/or Myles Turner.

Rob Pelinka preaching patience in conducting Lakers’ remaining offseason business

No deals appear to be imminent with Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka saying that “patience will be key in any potential moves” L.A. still hopes to make this summer.

Pelinka made the comment in a meeting with LeBron James, who expressed concerns over the Purple and Gold’s competitiveness.

