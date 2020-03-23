Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Feeding America For Birthday, In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

It has been nearly two months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

As it remains difficult to process Bryant’s death, the NBA and world are currently navigating through unchartered waters due to the coronavirus.

With this pandemic impacting everyday life, Kyrie Irving is using his platform.

On Irving’s 28th birthday, he is donating $323,000 to Feeding America and Lineage Logistics is also matching up to $200,000, via Instagram:

The 28 year old reportedly came to this number to also honor Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 jersey (3+2+3), according to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report:

During these uncertain times, Irving is the latest player to use his platform to help others by donating a generous amount to Feeding America now.

Along with this donation, it is very touching for Irving to honor Bryant in this way. While Bryant is no longer here, his legacy will always live on forever.