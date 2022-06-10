Lakers Rumors: L.A. ‘Aggressively’ Trying To Buy Second-Round Pick

This offseason will be extremely important for the Los Angeles Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka. The franchise will be looking to rebuild its roster, and one of many avenues to improve the team is through the NBA Draft, which is set to take place on June 23.

The Lakers do not have a selection in the draft, but that hasn’t stopped them from making an impact in previous years. The team acquired second-round picks in both the 2014 and 2019 drafts to select Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker, respectively, and apparently, they are trying to do the same this year.

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the Lakers are expected to aggressively try to acquire a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft:

The Lakers will aggressively try to buy their way into the second round. Teams can use cash in trades, and while any pick acquisition might require future second-rounders, it’s a safe bet that they’ll try.

This makes a lot of sense for the Lakers as one of the things Pelinka has spoken about for the roster is getting younger. Last season the Lakers focused on bringing in veterans with years of NBA experience, but the team had its most success with the likes of Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, and Stanley Johnson surrounding their three big stars.

Buying their way into the second round is ideal as it allows the team to add a young player whom they can develop, which is something new coach Darvin Ham is passionate about. It also gives them a player on a cheaper contract which remains important with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis taking up so much salary-cap space.

The franchise is looking to turn the corner and get back into championship contention next season, but they must make the right moves this summer to accomplish that goal. The team has held numerous workouts with draft prospects already, so they are doing their due diligence, and if the right person falls into the range in which they can buy a pick, it seems likely that the Lakers will pounce.

Rob Pelinka says Lakers will find players that fit Darvin Ham’s system

The Lakers, of course, have already started their offseason changes, bringing in Darvin Ham as the team’s new coach, and with him comes a new offensive system. Ham says he will employ a 4-out, 1-in system, which will require the proper spacing to be effective.

To that point, Rob Pelinka has emphasized that the Lakers will bring in players who fit Ham’s system. So whether it is via draft, free agency, or trade, the head coach and general manager will be on the same page in identifying the right people to thrive with the Lakers under Ham.