Lakers Rumors: L.A. Among ‘Multiple Teams’ Interested In Danny Green

Roster spots for the Los Angeles Lakers are filling up fast, with the 17-time NBA champion having agreed to sign several players since the start of NBA free agency.

Despite there only being a few spots left in Los Angeles, the Lakers are interested in a reunion with Danny Green, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz.

Have also been told the #Lakers have interest in Danny Green, which @ChrisBHaynes reported yesterday. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 4, 2021

After winning a title with the Lakers during the 2019-20 NBA season, Green was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Dennis Schroder. However, he didn’t stay there for long as he flipped to the Philadelphia 76ers along with Terrance Ferguson and Vincent Poirier in exchange for Al Horford and draft picks.

Green played in 69 regular-season games for the 76ers and once again excelled in his role. He averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

All those numbers are up from his lone season with the Lakers, and with Los Angeles losing some of their best shooters and defenders this summer, he’d be a welcome addition to the roster.

The real question is whether Green is willing to take the veteran’s minimum to return to the Lakers, especially if he has better offers from the teams that are reportedly interested in his services.

Lakers agree to terms with Malik Monk

One of the more surprising moves for the Lakers this offseason was landing Malik Monk for the veteran’s minimum. Monk wasn’t even a player linked to the Lakers but will sport the Purple and Gold next season.