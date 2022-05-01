Lakers Rumors: L.A. Approaching Coaching Search Differently Than Most

After a three-year run with Frank Vogel, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to part ways with him after an underwhelming 2021-22 season.

The Lakers are going to need to nail their next head coaching hire, especially because the clock is ticking on LeBron James’ career. A couple of head coaching jobs are open, meaning Los Angeles may have competition for some of their preferred targets.

As far as what their interview process will look like in the coming weeks, it seems they are zigging a bit from normal practice. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Friday night’s pregame show that L.A. is interviewing candidates in batches:

“They’re doing this search a little differently than other teams might. Typically teams will ask for permission on maybe up to a dozen candidates, a large number, start interviewing them one after another, do sometimes two or three in a day on Zoom, bring them in in person. The Lakers, what I’m told they’re going to do is essentially call for permission on a couple guys at a time, talk to those coaches, think about it, and then move on to a next group of two, perhaps three.

Los Angeles requested to interview Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and it sounds like he may be a front runner:

“One coach they have called on permission to interview is Darvin Ham, assistant coach in Milwaukee. He’s got a history as an assistant with the Lakers. You look at the Mike Budenholzer coaching tree in the NBA, Taylor Jenkins in Memphis, Quin Snyder is from that coaching tree, Kenny Atkinson who had success in Brooklyn and certainly Darvin Ham, well-regarded around the league. He’s certainly somebody the Lakers are going to take a long look at and he’ll be part of this process.”

Historically, the Lakers have looked to hire people based on previous stints with the organization, so people like Ham and Quin Snyder are easy people to link to their opening. Either of them would be great options but it will be interesting to see which direction the front office ultimately goes with.

One thing that is for sure though is that the Lakers will take their time and do their due diligence before finding the right candidate, as Rob Pelinka expressed as such at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

Lakers interested in Quin Snyder but are skeptical he leaves Jazz

The Utah Jazz were eliminated in the first round, which fueled rumors that Snyder could be on his way out. Should he be let go, the Lakers would have serious interest in him as their head coach but they are reportedly skeptical he is willing to leave Utah.

