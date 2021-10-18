Lakers News: L.A. Claims Avery Bradley Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season, with the latest transaction being somewhat of a shocker. Although it makes sense considering the injuries in the backcourt, the Lakers weren’t expected to bring back veteran guard Avery Bradley.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have claimed Bradley off of waivers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2021

Shortly after this report, the Lakers confirmed that they claimed Bradley off waivers from the Golden State Warriors.

Ahead of the Lakers’ championship run a little more than a year ago, Bradley opted out of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. The veteran guard was concerned about his family’s health and preferred to be home during that difficult time in the country rather than remain with the team for what turned out to be a long time in isolation.

Ultimately, Bradley opted out of his contract with the Lakers and signed with the Miami Heat in free agency. However, Bradley’s injuries continued to be a problem in Miami as he played only 10 games for the Heat during the 2020-21 campaign before being traded to the Houston Rockets in a deal for Victor Oladipo.

Bradley ended up not returning to Houston this season and inked a non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors. Golden State waived Bradley last week, which led to a reunion with the Lakers a day before taking on Stephen Curry’s Warriors on opening night at Staples Center.

