Lakers Rumors: L.A. Competing With Celtics For Free Agent Thomas Bryant

The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a big man in free agency, bringing back Damian Jones after a short spell with L.A. last year.

Jones reportedly penned a two-year minimum contract with the Purple and Gold with a player option in the second season. The 27-year-old center tipped off the Lakers’ offseason business, followed by signings of Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Lakers reportedly eye another center who once wore the purple and gold jersey in this year’s free agency. Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reports L.A. is pursuing Thomas Bryant, who spent the last four seasons with the Washington Wizards:

Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Bryant started his NBA career in L.A. after the Utah Jazz picked him with the No. 42 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Purple and Gold traded for Bryant and No. 30 pick, Josh Hart, sending their selection at No. 28, Tony Bradley, the other way.

Bryant played a minuscule role for the Lakers in his rookie season, racking up just 15 appearances. However, he became a dominant center in D.C., averaging 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in his first three years with the Wizards. The 6-foot-10 big man also showed he could stretch the floor, shooting 37.4% from downtown.

His numbers dropped drastically after the center tore his ACL in Jan. 2021.

Malik Monk reportedly rejected L.A.’s taxpayer mid-level exception to sign with Kings

The Lakers didn’t manage to bring back Malik Monk for another season, as the explosive scorer signed a two-year $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings after free agency began on Thursday.

Monk reportedly turned down L.A.’s offer of $6.5 million — the taxpayer mid-level exception — to join the Kings.

