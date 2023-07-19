Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has Done ‘Significant Background Work’ On Christian Wood

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that the team is looking to bring in another big man for their 14th roster spot. Without a doubt the most talented player remaining on the open market is former Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood.

Wood is an extremely skilled big, capable of putting up huge offensive numbers. He is a career 37.9% shooter from 3-point range so he brings a skillset unlike any other big on the Lakers roster, which is something Pelinka has spoken on being a priority. And Wood is also a capable rebounder and has shown flashes of rim protection as well.

But while his talent is undeniable, his attitude has been a concern throughout his career and the Lakers are apparently looking into that. According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the Lakers have done significant background work on Wood to help determine if they should bring him in:

Sources say the team has done significant background work on Wood. Coach Darvin Ham was in Milwaukee when Wood played 13 games there in 2018-19. Anthony Davis played with Wood in New Orleans at the end of that year, as well. Assistant JD DuBois was with Wood in Detroit in 2019-20. Multiple members of last season’s Dallas Mavericks staff have close ties to the Lakers, James and Davis. The team knows well what he has done, what he hasn’t, what he can and what he can’t. And while there are other big men available who can space the floor — JaMychal Green for instance — no one else has Wood’s ceiling. It’s why the Lakers are in this: He’s the best player out there with the skills to best complement what the team has built this summer. He’s most equipped to fill in as a starter should Davis miss time.

Wood’s talent has never been in question, but the Lakers are clearly concerned with what his addition could mean towards team chemistry. He has been on seven teams in seven seasons, a two-year stint with the Houston Rockets being the only time he has lasted more than one year with a franchise.

For a Lakers team looking to win a championship, Wood checks all the boxes from an on-court standpoint. But the Lakers want to be sure he can buy in to a role as one issue could potentially derail their quest to bring in banner No. 18.

Lakers considering starting Jaxson Hayes next to Anthony Davis

One of the reasons the Lakers are looking to add another big is to help protect superstar big man Anthony Davis. While he thrives at the center position, Davis doesn’t like playing it exclusively as his body takes too much of a beating.

As such, the team is reportedly considering starting recently signed center Jaxson Hayes next to Davis. The two big man lineup worked for the Lakers in their championship run in 2020 and they are going to take a long look at what will be best for the team next season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!