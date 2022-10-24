Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has Had Preliminary Discussions With Spurs About Josh Richardson
The Los Angeles Lakers obviously have needs on the roster that must be addressed if they plan on competing even for a playoff spot this season. Chief among them is the need for outside shooting, as well a big wing defender, as the Lakers are pretty small on the wing overall.

The question now becomes which players will be available and whether the Lakers’ front office will be able to put together the pieces to swing these deals. But what certainly seems to be the case is that the Lakers are already canvassing the league to see who they could possibly bring in.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have had preliminary discussions with the San Antonio Spurs on wing Josh Richardson:

The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources said, showing interest in three-and-D wing Josh Richardson. The 6-foot-5 Richardson has averaged nearly 13 points to start the season, shooting 47.1 percent on 5.67 three-point attempts per game. So expect the Lakers to continue to keep tabs with the Spurs, Hornets and Pacers as a potential trade partner as the season wears on.

A player like Richardson would fit right in on this Lakers team as both a capable defender and scorer. Richardson’s perimeter shooting has been up-and-down throughout his career, but he was excellent last season at 41.5 percent from deep and is off to an excellent start this year at 47.1 percent through the Spurs’ first three games.

Additionally, Richardson’s size on the perimeter is a necessity as well. Lonnie Walker IV is the starting small forward at just 6-foot-4, which often leads to Patrick Beverley or Russell Westbrook having to guard much taller players. A good sized wing who can both defend and shoot is something the Lakers lack right now so the front office eyeing Richardson makes all the sense in the world.

Lakers hold Charlotte’s Terry Rozier in ‘high regard’ among trade possibilities

Richardson isn’t the only name being brought up as a potential trade target as another familiar name has popped up yet again in Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier. While Rozier doesn’t have the size of Richardson, he has been a much more consistent shooter throughout his career.

Rozier was brought up during the offseason as a potential player to be brought in via trade but nothing materialized. But the Lakers reportedly hold him in ‘high regard’ amongst potential trade possibilities and are eyeing his availability early on this season.

