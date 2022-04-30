Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has ‘Serious’ Interest In Quin Snyder But There’s ‘Skepticism’ He Will Leave Jazz

After missing out on the playoffs and becoming the NBA’s biggest source of drama the last two seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a change of pace, some peace of mind, and more than anything, a new head coach.

And they’re finding out, it’s hard to come by. Each day brings a new name in relation to the vacant spot left by Frank Vogel, who looked all but grateful to be closing his chapter in L.A. Rumors have surfaced suggesting that Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder may be willing to part with his team, after once again suffering from an early playoff exit.

But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the possibility of coaching LeBron James and Anthony Davis may not be worth the lesser freedom Snyder will get in Los Angeles even though they have serious interest in hiring him:

The Lakers’ interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say. There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed Vogel’s last two seasons. Vogel, remember, wasn’t allowed to choose any of his primary assistant coaches and had to take constant input from Lakers front office adviser Kurt Rambis.

Vogel did not have the power to choose his own coaching staff and was given a team that didn’t work with his defensive style in 2021-22, but that did not free him from the blame of a disappointing couple of seasons. He not only received criticism from fans all season, but the Lakers front office essentially hung him out to dry until the last day possible, a move that has reportedly turned prospects away from the franchise.

As Stein points out, Snyder will be joining a culture that is in disarray, no matter how revered the Lakers’ name is in L.A. He will also have to deal with a roster that is not especially impressive on the defensive end, and a fanbase that expects, at the least, a deep playoff run.

In Utah, Snyder has been met with regular-season success, but little else. A move to Los Angeles means a gamble for something greater, but as we’ve seen with Vogel, failure can be catastrophic.

Lakers request an interview with Milwaukee Bucks assistant, Darvin Ham

The Lakers front office has entered yet another name into the head coach mix Friday when they reportedly requested to meet with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham, who worked with the Lakers from 2011-13.

