Lakers Rumors: L.A. Has Talked With Knicks About Cam Reddish & Evan Fournier Trade

With the Dec. 15 date approaching when players who signed this offseason are eligible to be traded, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers to see what moves the team will make. One name that has been linked to the Lakers, seemingly for years now, is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish.

It does make sense, especially this season, as the Lakers have a need for big wings who can shoot and Reddish can potentially fit that bill. But the Knicks also have another wing they are looking to deal and apparently the two sides have had some talks on him as well.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers and Knicks have had some basic discussions on both Reddish and Evan Fournier:

They’ve also discussed concepts involving New York’s Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier, sources said.

Fournier certainly fits the bill as a wing shooter. For his career, he averages 14.2 points while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. He is having an extremely down season, however, averaging just 6.9 points on 33.3 percent from deep.

The question for the Lakers is whether they would be willing to take on the extra year of Fournier’s contract. The Knicks wing is owed $18.8 million next season, which would eat into the Lakers’ salary cap space. But a shooter of his caliber could be worth it.

Fournier and Reddish combined make close to $24 million so the Lakers would have to add in a couple of other players aside from Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn to make the salaries work. The likes of Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr. could be needed if the Lakers intend to deal for both.

Nonetheless, the recent run by the team, the MVP-level play of Anthony Davis, the sustained level of greatness from LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook’s emergence as an excellent sixth man, have given the Lakers hope that this team isn’t as far away from contending as initially believed. Making the right moves and bringing in a couple of perfect fitting pieces could boost the Lakers in the Western Conference.

Lakers have discussed potential Bojan Bogdanovic trade

The Lakers also have their eyes on another scorer in Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons. Recent reports say that the team has had discussions with the Pistons, as have a number of other teams on the sharpshooting forward, but Detroit is hesitant to deal him away.

Bogdanovic is currently averaging 21 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 43.7 percent shooting from 3-point range, both career highs. And in addition to his play on the court, he is also a leader for the young Pistons team,cleading Detroit to not be too anxious to deal him away.

Bogdanovic did recently sign a two-year extension with the Pistons as well, which begins next season and he will be under contract through 2025.

