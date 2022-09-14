Lakers Rumors: L.A. In ‘Ongoing Talks’ With Jazz About Bojan Bogdanovic & Russell Westbrook Trade

With a little less than two weeks to go until training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers seem like they’ll be heading into the 2022-23 season with the roster they currently have.

Russell Westbrook was the subject of numerous trade negotiations over the summer, but a deal has yet to materialize despite the obvious shooting and defensive needs. The Lakers addressed those two areas when they acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz, but another move was thought to be coming.

While things have quieted down recently, it sounds like Los Angeles remains engaged with Utah on another potential deal involving Bojan Bogdanovic according to Tony Jones of The Athletic:

The Jazz are currently at 17 players, which means the roster will have to be trimmed by at least two by some point before the beginning of the regular season. And the front office isn’t done taking trade calls. League sources indicate a market for Bogdanovic at the very least, of which there is significant interest for the 6-foot-8 shooting forward. But, the Jazz at this point don’t appear to be particularly close to a trade that could land them even more assets and consolidate the roster, although there are ongoing talks with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Jazz have made it clear they are heading toward a rebuild, and with them over the roster limit, it makes sense for them to explore deals for their veterans in exchange for draft picks. Bogdanovic makes a lot of sense for the Lakers as a bigger wing who can shoot the ball, though he has his fair share of defensive limitations.

So far, the asking price for someone like Bogdanovic has been high, though there were previous reports that L.A. might be able to swing a deal if they’re willing to include pick swaps along with Westbrook. The Jazz will have some decisions to make about their team and who they keep into the season, and right now it feels like Bogdanovic is the most likely candidate to be moved.

If the Lakers were to make a deal involving Westbrook for a package of Jazz players, it could come down to whether they are willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks, which they have not been willing to do up to this point.

Suns, Knicks and Mavericks also interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

While Bogdanovic would certainly have a big role with the Lakers, they aren’t the only team who are interested in trading for him. The Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks were also linked to the veteran, so it will be interesting to see who ends up winning the bidding.

