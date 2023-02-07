Lakers Rumors: L.A. Linked To OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet & Terry Rozier Ahead Of Trade Deadline

With just a couple of days remaining until the NBA trade deadline occurs, the Los Angeles Lakers remain active in hopes of finding the right deal to help improve this roster. With Kyrie Irving no longer a possibility, the team has shifted to other potential options and the front office is apparently engaging with a number of teams on many different players.

Perhaps the most intriguing not just for the Lakers, but for many teams across the league, is Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby. Widely considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the league today, Anunoby is being targeted by a number of teams including the Lakers according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

The Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Suns and Nets have all been linked to Anunoby in recent days. Although the Raptors, sources said, have communicated asking prices for Anunoby that rival front offices feel are quite steep.

With the Raptors’ asking price being so high for the talented young wing, it might be a bit more than the Lakers are able to come up with, especially with competition for acquiring him so high. But he isn’t the only Raptors player the Lakers are eyeing as guard Fred VanVleet is another they have inquired about and is reportedly more likely to be moved:

Several opposing executives have since labeled VanVleet as the most likely Raptor to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline. A pair of Western Conference contenders in the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns have been often mentioned as VanVleet suitors. The Lakers, Magic and Timberwolves have also registered interest in VanVleet, sources said.

VanVleet is a guard who would make a lot of sense as a great shooter and solid defender with championship experience. He, like Anunoby, would be a perfect fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and bringing him in would undoubtedly improve the Lakers.

But there are teams other than the Raptors that the front office has been in talks with and one team and name that has been mentioned for a while is Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly the teams who have been most in contact with Charlotte over the scoring guard:

Rozier’s name has been mentioned in various concepts, particularly with the Lakers and Timberwolves, and Hornets forward P.J. Washington has his share of interested teams, such as the Miami Heat, sources said, after Charlotte did not find an extension for the 24-year-old this past fall. However, the Hornets have been averse to significant midseason deals in recent seasons.

Rozier’s explosive scoring ability makes him an asset both as a starter or off the bench. While his 3-point shooting has dipped this season, he has been an excellent outside shooter throughout his career.

One thing that seems for sure is that the Lakers are exploring a number of possibilities as the trade deadline approaches, it will simply be a matter of that right deal coming together.

Lakers continuing to discuss trade with Jazz involving Mike Conley, Malik Beasley

Another deal the Lakers have been linked to for some time has been one involving the Utah Jazz and discussions continue to be ongoing between the two sides.

In some form, the deal would see Russell Westbrook sent to Utah for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley, with Jarred Vanderbilt also being mentioned as a possibility to come back to the Lakers. The question, as usual, is the draft capital the Lakers would have to send out in such a deal.

The Jazz obviously want both of the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 draft picks while Rob Pelinka has been adamant that he won’t include both picks in a deal that doesn’t guarantee the Lakers being true title contenders.

