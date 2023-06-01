Lakers Rumors: L.A. More Likely To Pick Up Malik Beasley’s Team Option Than Guarantee Mo Bamba’s Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers have some decisions to make this offseason regarding a number of players. In addition to the restricted free agency of Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers also have to make decisions on the team option of guard Malik Beasley and non-guaranteed contract of center Mo Bamba.

Beasley was brought in as a 3-point marksman capable of getting scorching hot from deep, but struggled to get his shot to fall especially in the playoffs. The guard shot just 26.9% from 3-point range in the postseason, ultimately falling out of the rotation of head coach Darvin Ham.

But despite his struggles, Beasley still has value to the Lakers and around the league and according to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, it feels more likely than not that the Lakers will pick up his option:

Malik Beasley has value, either as a floor spacer or as a tradeable expiring contract. Those elements certainly factoring into the Lakers’ decision with his $16.5-million team option. There are strong arguments for picking up that option.

This makes sense as shooting is always at a premium in the NBA and Beasley could have just had unfortunate timing on his slump and could bounce back next season. Or as Woike noted, could be used in an offseason trade as that contract is a good enough size to potentially bring back something significant.

On the other hand, however, Woike believes there is less optimism on the Lakers guaranteeing Bamba’s contract:

There’s less optimism on Mo Bamba’s deal, which guarantees for $10.3 million on June 29 according to contract savants Spotrac. That’s a week after the NBA draft. It’s also the same day by which the Lakers have to make their decision on Beasley.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as Bamba dealt with multiple injuries during his short stint with the Lakers and was unable to crack the postseason rotation even as the team needed some size on the floor. In the Lakers’ final game of the season, Darvin Ham chose to give veteran Tristan Thompson minutes over Bamba, which was telling.

Bamba’s size and potential as a rim protector and floor spacer do make him attractive, but at more than $10 million, it could be too much for the Lakers to bring back.

Malik Beasley thankful for opportunity he had with Lakers

Beasley himself is unsure whether or not he will be back with the Lakers, but he certainly sounded like someone who wants to return. Beasley believes he, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt helped to change the culture and was thankful for the opportunity the Lakers gave him.

“I’m just very thankful to have that opportunity,” Beasley said at his exit interview. “Had some ups and downs, but at the end of the day we changed the culture. The three guys that came with me, Vando, and D-Lo, we changed the culture so that’s our main focus.”

