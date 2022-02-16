Lakers Rumors: L.A. Offered Second-Round Picks & Minimum Contracts For Celtics’ Dennis Schroder Before Trade Deadline

Rumors keep circulating about the Los Angeles Lakers’ failure to upgrade their roster before last week’s trade deadline.

L.A. is believed to have refused to include a first-round draft pick in trade packages they discussed with a few teams before the deadline. Furthermore, the Lakers reportedly didn’t want to pay more luxury tax, leading to the collapse of negotiations with the Houston Rockets about a deal that would bring in John Wall in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

The Purple and Gold were also said to have held talks with the Boston Celtics regarding a possible trade for Dennis Schroder. However, Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reports the Lakers’ offer of second-round draft picks and minimum contracts didn’t suffice to reunite with Schroder:

Word is the Celts were looking at other options for Schroder, whose in and out play, and the fact it would be near impossible to re-sign him this summer made him a prime candidate for a new address. We’re told the Lakers were offering a couple of second-round picks and some minimum contracts and that there were a number of other talks, but the C’s eventually decided to clear out roster space and reunite with Theis.

Schroder ended up being traded to the Houston Rockets, but the Lakers will reportedly keep pursuing the 28-year-old guard if he lands on the buyout market. The German playmaker left L.A. in uncomfortable circumstances last year and then said on numerous occasions he “wasn’t the right fit” with the Purple and Gold.

Schroder averaged 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 49 games for the Celtics.

Lakers in race for Goran Dragic’s signature

The Lakers are believed to be pursuing Goran Dragic, who has had his contract bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following last week’s move from the Toronto Raptors.

L.A. could battle for Dragic’s signature with a slate of title favorites, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets.

