Lakers News: Sterling Brown Signed To 10-Day Contract

Ever since they waived Matt Ryan earlier in the year, the Los Angeles Lakers have had an open roster spot to fill.

They can now use that roster spot to start signing players to 10-day contracts leading up to the trade deadline in February, getting a look at some guys that may be worth adding to the team.

The Lakers have been short on wings with their current roster, especially now with guys like Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV being injured.

Because of that, it is not surprising to see the Lakers adding a wing with their first 10-day contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are progressing towards a deal with Sterling Brown:

The Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward a 10-day contract with five-year NBA veteran G/F Sterling Brown, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Brown has played for Raptors 905 in G League this season and brings wing depth to the Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2023

The Lakers later went on to confirm the signing, adding Brown to the roster on a 10-day contract.

Brown was originally drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017 out of SMU. He played his first three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, where Ham was an assistant coach, before short stints with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

In 264 career NBA games, the 27-year-old has averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Brown has played in two games for Toronto’s G League affiliate this season, averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds.

At 6’5″, he would give the Lakers a little bit of length and defensive toughness on the wing, which is what their current guard-heavy roster lacks. The Lakers probably would like for him to suit up as quickly as possible considering how many injuries they’re currently dealing with.

Brown also has ties to the organization as the younger from of former Lakers champion Shannon Brown.

Lakers hold workouts for Cousins and Dorsey

While it appears the Lakers will be signing Brown, that doesn’t mean they are also looking at other potential players to bring in. Recent reports indicated they brought in Tyler Dorsey for a workout and plan on doing the same for DeMarcus Cousins in the near future.

Brown will get a 10-day audition to show he belongs with the Lakers are else they will likely move on to someone else in a couple of weeks.

