Lakers Rumors: L.A. Reignites Interest In Pacers Sharpshooter Buddy Hield

The Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored to have an interest in countless players this summer. But as free agency is about to begin, some familiar names start to reappear in reports mentioning L.A.’s potential offseason moves — including Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

The Lakers reportedly came close to acquiring Hield last summer, before they pulled the plug on the deal and traded for then-Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. Then, rumors claimed the Pacers might be interested in taking on the 2017 NBA MVP’s expiring $47.1 million salary and sending Hield the other way.

A couple of days before free agency begins, Action’s Matt Moore reports L.A. has again been pondering a move for the 29-year-old shooting guard, who arrived in Indianapolis earlier this year after five seasons with the Sacramento Kings:

As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield.

Acquiring Hield would most likely mean reconsidering the Pacers’ rumored package for Westbrook, which reportedly included the sharpshooter and Malcolm Brogdon.

The only other option for the Lakers to get Hield would require them to send both Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker in exchange — an unlikely scenario considering those are L.A.’s only two players on contracts other than veteran max or minimum.

Lakers could trade Horton-Tucker for Bulls’ Coby White

Rival executives reportedly think the Lakers could try to trade Horton-Tucker this summer — but for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White. They believe the trade would bring in a player who fits better with L.A.’s stars than the young Iowa State alum, who needs the ball in his hands to make good use of his skillset.

White has turned into a useful two-way wing, showing good defensive instincts while shooting 38.5% from downtown for Chicago last season.

