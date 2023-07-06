Lakers Rumors: L.A. Scouts Made It Priority To Watch Bryce James At Peach Jam

The Los Angeles Lakers had a successful 2023 NBA Draft where they came away with two intriguing prospects in Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis as well as a couple of promising undrafted free agents in Colin Castleton and D’Moi Hodge.

While the rookies aren’t expected to play much for the Lakers during the 2023-24 season, the team is hoping that they develop into useful players down the line. This season is about maximizing their title window with LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the roster, so Darvin Ham will most likely be relying on his veterans to carry the load throughout the year.

With the 2024 draft class not looking as deep as this past year’s, some evaluators have already begun to look forward to the 2025 class that features several high-profile prospects like Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer. However, also in the class is James’ second son Bryce James, who is starting to make a name for himself.

In fact, Bryce had plenty of scouts in attendance at the Peach Jam, with the Lakers among the teams getting a closer look at the shooting guard, via Krysteen Peek of Yahoo:

Scouts from the Lakers, Magic, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Heat, Knicks, Suns, Hawks and other teams all made James a priority on Day 1 of games.

Bryce had a solid debut at the Peach Jam, scoring 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting including 2-of-6 from the 3-point line, helping his team Strive For Greatness beat Expressions 78-69. Unlike his brother Bronny, who is known for his athleticism and two-way play, Bryce is a smoother shooter who’s got a high release and and great mechanics.

NBA scouts are evaluating talent all across the country and globe at every level and Bryce surely makes for an interesting player as his shooting prowess makes him tailor-made for today’s NBA. At 6’5″, Bryce already possesses good size for the position, though there’s the possibility he grows a couple more inches.

LeBron has openly talked about his desire to play with his son Bronny in the league, but perhaps he extends his career so he can share the floor with Bryce, too.

LeBron James encouraged with play down stretch of 2022-23 season

Even in Year 20, James looked about as good as he ever has in the NBA though an injury did slow him down in the second half of the year. Although James was clearly hampered in the playoffs, he still managed to put together strong performances which left him encouraged going into next season.

