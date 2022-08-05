Lakers Rumors: L.A. Still Has Interest In Trading For Knicks’ Cam Reddish

Heading into the 2022 NBA trade deadline, there were a lot of rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the names the team had serious discussions about was New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, who was getting little playing time in New York after being dealt there from the Atlanta Hawks.

A three-way deal involving the Knicks and Toronto Raptors that would have brought Reddish and Alec Burks to the Lakers while sending out Talen Horton-Tucker to Toronto was reportedly discussed, but ultimately did not come to fruition. But apparently the interest from the Lakers still remains.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers interest in trading for Reddish remains and there is a possibility he could become part of a future deal:

The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade. Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time.

Of course it has been recently reported that a blockbuster three-team deal had been discussed between the Lakers, Knicks and Utah Jazz. Potentially getting Reddish in such a deal or in a completely separate one would make a lot of sense for the Lakers as he is exactly the type of player the team could utilize.

Though he hasn’t quite reached his potential just yet, Reddish has shown flashes of being a high-level two-way player. Reddish is a player who can create his own shot and be a floor spacer as a catch-and-shoot option. His 21-point performance in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals in which he hit 6-of-7 from 3-point range put the world on notice of his offensive talents and at 6’8″ he has the ability to guard multiple positions as well.

There remains plenty of time this offseason for the Lakers to make a move and Reddish is a player they clearly continue to have their eye on.

Lakers, Jazz, Knicks have discussed three-team blockbuster deal

After trading away Rudy Gobert, rumors immediately began swirling about the Jazz potentially moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell as well with the Knicks being named as the most likely destination. At the same time, the Lakers have been looking to move point guard Russell Westbrook, and now all three teams could possibly help each other.

It has been reported that the Knicks, Jazz and Lakers have discussed a potential three-team deal. Mitchell would land in New York with Westbrook going to Utah and likely being bought out. The Lakers would receive a couple of Jazz veteran players with Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson being named as possibilities.

The Jazz would also get massive draft compensation as that is the main thing they are looking for as they head into a full rebuild.

