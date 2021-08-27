Lakers Rumors: L.A. To Target Nets’ DeAndre Jordan If Bought Out?

The Los Angeles Lakers still have a couple of roster spots open and even when the season begins, the franchise is expected to maintain one open spot for roster flexibility. This will allow the team the ability to add players who are bought out during the season, which has helped the Lakers greatly in the past.

As for potential players who could join the Lakers, one of the biggest names being floated around right now is Rajon Rondo, who is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies after an offseason trade. The team is reportedly looking for another point guard so Rondo makes sense, but in terms of another big man, one possibility could be someone who used to play for the Lakers’ rivals.

In an appearance on Mason and Ireland, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne says that one potential candidate to join the Lakers should he be bought out is former L.A. Clippers and current Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan:

“Another buyout candidate who I think you should watch for – and this is another one that’s a bit harder to see how it’s going to happen, OK? But DeAndre Jordan in Brooklyn – they are way over the luxury tax. I don’t think he would do a buyout there. I think, if he doesn’t play at all or depending how he fits there, this would be more of a midseason thing, probably.”

As Shelburne noted, the Nets are over the luxury tax and Jordan could very well find himself outside of the rotation when the season begins. The Lakers could also be in the market for another center as Marc Gasol’s future with the team remains uncertain.

Of course, this isn’t something imminent and is more likely to occur during the season, but the Lakers do already have someone who is very similar to Jordan in Dwight Howard. The Lakers might be better served having another big who has a different skillset, but that is up to the front office and coaching staff to decide. As it stands, the Lakers have the flexibility and roster spots open, it will just be a matter of how they want to use them.

Another serious candidate to return to the Lakers should he be bought out is Rondo. Currently a member of the Grizzlies, it is unclear whether he fits into their plans which is why some believe he could be bought out before the season.

Should that happen a return to L.A. is possible and it makes sense on multiple levels. Rondo remains on good terms with the Lakers organization and is still friends with Lebron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers wouldn’t mind having another playmaker option off the bench so a reunion could be in the cards.

