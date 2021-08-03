Lakers Rumors: L.A. To Waive Forward Alfonzo McKinnie

After a flurry of moves on the second day of NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers weren’t done tinkering with their roster as they appear to have opened up another spot.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers will waive forward Alfonzo McKinnie.

The Lakers are waiving forward Alfonzo McKinnie, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McKinnie is set to enter free agency as an experienced wing after his fourth NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2021

The Lakers have been extremely busy over the past two days since the free agency window opened. Rob Pelinka and company have been working tirelessly to improve the roster within the restraints of the team’s cap situation, which is anything but ideal this summer.

As for McKinnie, he only played in 39 games for the Lakers during the 2020-21 campaign. The 28-year-old was never really given much of an opportunity to carve out a role or make an impression on the coaching staff with time on the floor.

Fortunately for McKinnie, he’ll have the ability to start fresh on a new team that might provide a better opportunity to contribute. However, a lot of teams have already addressed their needs in the first two days of free agency, which could hurt his chances of finding a perfect situation elsewhere.

Last season, McKinnie averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 41 percent from deep.

Talen Horton-Tucker agrees to three-year deal with Lakers

The Lakers have brought in a lot of new players since the start of NBA free agency yesterday, but they’ve also taken care of one of their own.

Talen Horton-Tucker headed into free agency as a restricted free agent, with the consensus being that he’d receive a lot of interest. The Lakers didn’t really let it get to that point as they secured him to a three-year deal.