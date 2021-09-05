Lakers Rumors: L.A. Tried To Reacquire Damian Jones From Kings

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers roster looked set after they signed Rajon Rondo, it seems they were not done adding to it as they are reportedly going to bring in DeAndre Jordan on a one-year deal after he clears waivers.

Jordan was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Detroit Pistons in a move that saved the former millions in luxury tax, and the veteran big man was subsequently bought out. The Lakers were linked earlier to Jordan despite having Marc Gasol and Dwight Howard on the roster, which means further moves could happen in the near future.

Center was an issue all season last year for Los Angeles as Gasol, Andre Drummond and Montrezl Harell struggled to provide much rim protection and shot-blocking. With Dwight Howard and Jordan reportedly on the way, those issues look like they will be mitigated.

It appears the Lakers have been searching for another rim running, shot-blocking center throughout the summer as they were reportedly interested in bringing back Damian Jones, according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

League sources say that the Lakers had strong interest earlier in the summer in trying to reacquire Damian Jones, but Sacramento elected to retain Jones and make his contract guaranteed for the coming season even though the Kings already have Richaun Holmes, Tristan Thompson, Alex Len and (yes, still) Marvin Bagley III.

The Lakers and Kings were in deep talks on a deal centered on Buddy Hield that fell apart after Russell Westbrook made it known he would welcome a trade to Los Angeles. Although Hield was the biggest piece in that proposed deal, it stands to reason that the Lakers were also looking to add Jones in the same transaction.

Jones flashed during his short stint with the Lakers, displaying his athleticism when catching lobs and even showed some ability when guarding out on the perimeter. The Lakers opted not to sign him for the remainder of the season after Drummond was bought out, and that now looks like a mistake in hindsight.

Rondo impressed with Lakers roster

After signing Jordan, the Lakers have even more depth and talent at each position on the floor. It is rare to see these many high-profile names on a team and Rondo believes the Purple and Gold have assembled a great roster.

“I think it’s a great roster,” Rondo said. “I think Rob [Pelinka] did a good job again. Brought in Kent Bazemore. We got [Wayne] Ellington as well. Knockdown shooter. Young talent in [Malik] Monk along with Talen Horton-Tucker.”

“I think we got a great mix of guys, a great group of guys that haven’t won and have a chip on their shoulder and have so much to prove. And a lot of guys that have won, so I think we have a great team chemistry. I believe training camp is going to be big for us. How we start out, how we set the tone early on the season and come together.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!