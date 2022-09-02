Lakers Rumors: L.A. Will Need To Offer Two First-Round Picks To Bring Back Multiple Rotation Pieces In Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered another setback in their efforts to offload Russell Westbrook’s $47.1 million contract when the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

The Lakers were reportedly eager to join a Mitchell trade between the Jazz and the New York Knicks, which the two sides are believed to have discussed over the summer. L.A. hoped they could ship Westbrook away and acquire a few role players in return in a three-team deal.

But after months of speculations, the Jazz and the Knicks couldn’t come to an agreement, leading to Utah striking a surprising deal with the Cavaliers. And L.A. Times reporter Dan Woike claims the move leaves the Lakers with Westbrook trade options that will only cost more to get done:

In conversations with executives from rival teams in both conferences, it’s clear what the cost for any deal is going to be. It’ll take at least one first-round pick to park Westbrook somewhere and a second first-round pick to bring back multiple rotation pieces, sources with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said. Those prices could rise (possibly with pick swaps) or lower (bad contracts coming back to the Lakers) depending on variables.

The report seems to confirm recent rumors about the Indiana Pacers’ asking price for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

The Pacers are believed to have asked for two first-round picks and Talen Horton-Tucker — and wanted L.A. to take Daniel Theis — in addition to Westbrook’s expiring contract.

Lakers still monitoring ‘spare part’ veterans on Jazz roster

The Lakers reportedly still have interest in acquiring some of the “spare part” veterans that remain on the Jazz roster.

Previous reports mentioned the Jazz have made Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and former Laker Jordan Clarkson available for trade — as well as Patrick Beverley, who has already moved to L.A.

