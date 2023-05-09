Lakers Rumors: L.A. Will Offer Championship Rings To All Players Who Played For Them During 2022-23 Season

After a successful trade deadline that brought back multiple rotation players, the Los Angeles Lakers have proven to be a legitimate title contender during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers find themselves just one win away from the Western Conference Finals after beating the Golden State Warriors in a Game 4 thriller. The excitement around the team is palpable as there is a genuine belief circulating that they can indeed go all the way this season.

Although Los Angeles still has plenty of work to do to even make the Finals, the organization reportedly has a plan about distributing rings should they win the championship, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT:

“Now, if the Lakers were able to win the whole thing, win a championship, I was told by a high-ranking source within the organization that they would extend a championship ring to all players who were on the roster at any point during this season. So that means if the Lakers win the whole thing Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and others will receive a championship ring. I was told that was a protocol in the system that was put in place by Rob Pelinka when he took over. It’s just a way to make sure players understand that they valued them even though they didn’t make it from beginning to the end of the season with the Lakers.”

This report comes on the heels of comments made by Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, who said they would like to receive rings if the purple and gold do indeed prevail in the Finals. Both guards spent half the 2022-23 season on the roster and thus technically played a part in helping the team get to where it is today.

Some fans might disagree as Westbrook and Beverley had no role in their postseason run, but the Lakers are a class franchise who has always placed a value on the players. It’s the right move for the Lakers to do right by anyone that’s donned the purple and gold, so hopefully Westbrook, Beverley and the others do get to celebrate with them at the end of the season.

LeBron James advised younger players to stay off social media during playoffs

LeBron James knows what a championship team looks like, and he’s playing as hard as he can because he clearly believes in this iteration of the Lakers. The current roster is full of young talent that’s been able to support him, but they have also been subject to their fair share of internet criticism after losses.

With that in mind, James offered them a wise piece of advice to stay off social media while Los Angeles remains in the postseason.

