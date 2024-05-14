Lakers Rumors: L.A. At ‘Front Of The Line’ For Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Should He Ask For Trade

A burning question facing the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is whether or not should they pursue a third star to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis once again. Some of the names being thrown around are Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Particularly with Mitchell, it could be a more seamless fit alongside James and Davis due to his ability to play off the ball at times. However, Mitchell has a player option for the 2025-26 season and is extension eligible this summer, if he is willing to stay in Cleveland.

To no surprise, L.A. will be monitoring the situation and is reportedly ready to make an offer for the 27-year-old, assuming he asks out, via Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

It’s complicated, but then so are the Cavs right now. They have their star to worry about in Mitchell, who has one season of team control left beyond this year. If Mitchell doesn’t sign an extension with Cleveland this summer, the Cavs will have to explore trade options — and one of the teams standing at the front of the line will be the Lakers. It’s possible, given Mitchell’s current condition with his calf, that he has already played his final game in a Cavs jersey

There would likely be other teams pursuing the Cavaliers star and they could potentially outbid the Lakers should there be a bidding war. Assuming if Mitchell is available, general manager Rob Pelinka would need to fork up all of their three first-round picks to be in the mix.

When it comes to players, Austin Reaves would be at the forefront as well and would need to be going to Cleveland. That’s in addition to Rui Hachimura and other salaries to match, which could be quite a haul to give up. There is no debate that Mitchell is a way better fit than Russell Westbrook, but Pelinka would have to be 100% certain that this move propels the team into championship contention in a compact Western Conference.

Organization believes they could acquire Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell this summer

L.A. is no stranger to pursuing stars and while Mitchell is from New York, the Lakers would still be in the mix should he become available. One way or another, the purple and gold get their stars eventually, and recent reports have indicated the organization is confident in their chances of acquiring the star guard.

